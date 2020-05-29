(Video) Robbo rips into Mignolet for dodgy dance moves when celebrating title

Simon Mignolet shared a video of him throwing some moves at his home as Brugge were named Belgian champions, and Andy Robertson was not impressed.

The Liverpool defender was given a chance to speak to the Belgian, in the latest episode of ‘Legends in Lockdown’ with Jason McAteer and Yossi Benayoun, and ripped into the goalkeeper.

Robbo said Mignolet danced like his granddad who needed a hip replacement – harsh! Dodgy moves aside, I wonder if we can expect a similar reaction when the Reds win the title?!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):