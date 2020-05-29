What days and times the PL games will be played and on what channels, upon June 17 return

Yesterday, the Premier League agreed upon a return on June 17, with the Reds possibly able to secure the title on June 20 should Arsenal beat Manchester City in the first game back.

For Liverpool, this is exceptional news and will now allow us to win the title properly, on the pitch.

The details for the return are not entirely concluded, but teams will be allowed five subs per game, although there is still a debate ongoing regarding if some fixtures need to be played at neutral venues.

All 92 games will be shown on tv, however, either on Sky Sports, BT Sports, Amazon Prime or the BBC sharing the rights.

According to the Athletic, the BBC will have four games, Amazon will have four, while Sky will show 64 matches and make 25 of those free to air on freeview tv. BT Sports will show 20.

Matches will be held on Monday 8pm, and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 6pm and 8pm. Friday K.Os will be 8pm while there will be full weekend schedules available: Saturday: 12:30, 3pm, 5:30 and 8pm. And on Sunday: 12, 2pm, 4:30 and 7pm…

Bring it on!