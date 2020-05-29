When LFC could win the Premier League title; potential fixtures outlined

Premier League football is finally returning to our screens! It was announced yesterday that June 17 would be the date the English top flight would resume, with games in hand being played before the 20th.

Daily Mirror journalist Dave Maddock explained on Twitter it’s likely Liverpool’s first game back will be ‘away’ at Everton on June 20 in the Merseyside Derby.

Should Manchester City lose their (re)opening fixture against Arsenal, which isn’t completely ridiculous to suggest, the Reds would be crowned Premier League Champions by beating the Blues the first week back.

Failing that, the Premier League website has us up against Crystal Palace after that – and picking up all six points from the first two fixtures would be enough.

We don’t know how the teams are going to perform when they’re back in action; training has only just started to resume and form before the break goes out the window.

For Liverpool, that could be a good thing – we had suffered three rare defeats just before the suspension, going out of the FA Cup and the Champions League in the process.

But this uncertain form applies to everyone, and that means City could be prone to dropping points in their game. If they drop all three, and we win, the title will be confirmed the first weekend back.