‘Don’t sell him for less than £40m’ – LFC fans descend on Tweet about midfielder

Liverpool shared an article on their Twitter feed yesterday in which they had a chat with on-loan midfielder Marko Grujic about his future.

The post was drowned in responses from supporters doing one of two things – 1) asking the club to sign Timo Werner and 2) asking the club to keep or sell the Serbian midfielder.

He is set to return to Liverpool this summer, once his loan in Germany is over, but it’s unclear if he has a long-term future at Anfield.

He surely has the ability to challenge for a spot in our squad, with an ageing James Milner and Adam Lallana’s contract running out this summer, maybe the Serbian will fancy his chances.

He’d perhaps offer us something we’ve lacked this season – a deep-lying play-maker. While Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are more than adequate the play this part, Grujic is more natural in the role.

If he does stay to fight, it will be a slog to wrestle a regular starting place, and some Liverpool fans aren’t sure he’s up for it while others can see a lot of potential.

Here is what some Liverpool fans had to say about Gujic, after the article was posted to Twitter:

Don't sell him for less than £40m — Ritz (@_Ritzy_0_1) May 29, 2020

Keep him — Sandeep Madhavan (@iamkvsam) May 29, 2020

Love to see him back with us next season — Mr Red (@SpectrumAudioRJ) May 29, 2020

Keep him next season — 🏆1️⃣9️⃣ – 🏆6️⃣ (@chielinilookout) May 29, 2020

Sell him we need a world class in midfield — Sunan (@Sunan31777947) May 29, 2020

Pls keep him — – (@WelshCafu76) May 29, 2020

sell him — CEO of onlyfans (@achmadwtf) May 29, 2020