Klopp on “silly null and void stuff” and desire to win title on the pitch

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no time for suggestions of a ‘null and void’ season, and wants the Reds to play out the remaining Premier League fixtures to secure the title.

In France PSG were named Champions, and the same recently happened for Celtic in Scotland – the boss doesn’t want us to be given the title this way.

Although Liverpool would be worthy winners, with a 25-point lead and challengers Manchester City capable of picking up another 30 maximum, Klopp wants to finish what he started.

“We wanted to play anyway and now we are really desperate to play because we want to become champions on the pitch that looks like that we can do that,” he told beIN Sports.

“Most of the people on this planet never have the chance to become champions of the Premier League. For us, it looks like we have the chance so we take it.”

Throughout the lull of the Premier League, there has been an outcry for the season to be made ‘null and void’, even though 70% of the fixtures have been played out.

While there are legitimate reasons to scrap the season like France, the FA would not be trying to finish the season if it wasn’t safe.

It’s a shame that money even comes up in this conversation, but some clubs would struggle with the amount they’d have to repay TV companies if the season wasn’t finished.

Klopp suggested he wasn’t willing to give the ‘null and void’ shout much attention. “We waited a while for this situation and it’s not done yet.

“If we had not stopped the league, or it would not have happened, the silly null and void stuff,” he added.

We at EOTK agree with every word the boss uttered – he’s spot on with saying we should finish the season if possible, and he’s right in not even entertaining the ‘null and void’ shouts.

It’s a sad fact that money makes the ball go ’round, and that has undoubtedly played a significant role in the resumption of the season during a pandemic, but it’s also likely the reason safety measures can be put in place relatively easily.