‘Null and void in the mud’ – LFC fans react as Premier League confirm zero positive COVID-19 tests

The Premier League have confirmed that there have been zero positive results from their latest round of testing for COVID-19.

The news was first shared by The Athletic’s David Ornstein on Twitter, with the usual suspects shortly following suit.

It was the fourth round of testing carried out on behalf of the Premier League, after a total of 12 positive cases were discovered beforehand.

BREAKING: 0 positive results from 1130 samples in Round 4 of Premier League #COVID testing. Follows:

– 4 positives (3 clubs) from 1008 in R3

– 2 positives (2 clubs) from 996 in R2

– 6 positives (3 clubs) from 748 in R1 Total 12 positives from 3882 tests@TheAthleticUK — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) May 30, 2020

Players and staff who had tested positive for the virus will self-isolate for a week and be tested again, before resuming training.

This news basically means that as long as players now abide to strict guidelines, there is no risk of spreading the infectious disease. This will surely put the minds of anyone worried about health risks at ease.

Liverpool fans have taken the news well, as it now paves the way for the Premier League season to be concluded without any hiccups.

Some rival fans had been using the pandemic as a way to justify nullifying the season, thus stripping the Reds of a potential title, but there is now no legitimate reason.

And, for what it’s worth, if there was no safe way to resume the season, I guarantee most Reds would be calling for it to end early and the title, European spots and relegation to be decided by PPG.