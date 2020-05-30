(Photos) ‘Finally…TEAM!’ – Adrian is buzzing after vote to return to contact training

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has shared several photos on Twitter from today’s session at Melwood in which players were allowed to take part in contact training again.

The Spaniard went with the caption ‘Finally…TEAM!‘ and we at EOTK sympathise with his relief – it’s good to see another layer of normality return to football in this bizarre times.

The Premier League is set to resume in three weeks, and we couldn’t be more hyped for it. The Reds will finally be crowned Champions of England after a 30-year wait.

Take a look at the photos below (via LFC):