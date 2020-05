Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard turns 40 today and the club have put together an amazing compilation of every goal he scored for us.

It’s essential watching for any supporter, as it includes iconic strikes from Cup Finals and of course some crucial goals in Europe.

Gerrard’s first goal was against Sheffield Wednesday, and 16 years later his last would come against Stoke City – it was a roller-coaster of a ride and we can now re-live it.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):