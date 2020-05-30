(Video) Liverpool squad sing happy birthday to Steven Gerrard at Melwood

Steven Gerrard turns 40 today and the Liverpool squad sang Happy Birthday for the former captain at Melwood to celebrate.

The players lined up together, while staying well enough apart, and wished Stevie well in various languages.

This is a nice touch, which will no doubt have been organised by manager Jurgen Klopp, and is just another example of how much this squad gets it.

Some will probably find this is cheesy, but this content is obviously not for them, and it’s simply the club doing what they can to ensure one of its legends have a nice birthday while stuck at home.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):