(Video) RB Salzburg outline how LFC may celebrate Premier League title win with social distancing

RB Salzburg have given Liverpool a taste of how the Reds may celebrate their Premier League title victory.

Sadio Mane’s former club won the Austrian Cup on Friday, and their players were only allowed to celebrate at a safe distance.

The Salzburg players stood on a large mat which had circles on it for the players to stand in so they could safely lift the trophy together.

Considering the Premier League will resume playing, unlike the Scottish Premiership, Liverpool may be able to celebrate in a better way than Celtic.

Take a look at the Salzburg trophy lift below (via beIN Sports):