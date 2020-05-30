(Video) Reported LFC target Szoboszlai scores brilliant free-kick from tight angle

RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, linked with a move to Liverpool by the Daily Mail, netted a superb free-kick as his side beat Austria Lustenau in the Cup final.
The Hungarian did so from a very tight angle, and before anyone suggests it was just a cross, take a look at the power he got on it.
Szoboszlai could not have hit the free-kick any better from that angle, he gave the goalkeeper no chance to stop it.
Take a look at the video below (via beIN Sport):
Rumored #ACMilan target Dominik #Szoboszlai struck this wonderfully taken free kick for RB Salzburg in the Austrian Cup Final.
— The Milan Brothers (@ACMilanBros) May 29, 2020
COMMENTS