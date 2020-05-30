(Video) Trent nets free-kick from ludicrous angle behind goal in training

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has pulled off an impressive trick at Melwood, as Premier League teams head back to training in preparation for the season’s resumption.

The full-back lined up a free-kick for himself behind one of the goals and whipped in a ball that swerved into the back of the net.

You’ve likely seen a version of this trick before, as Virgil van Dijk recently gave it a go, but we think Trent takes the win here!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):