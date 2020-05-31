(Image) ‘Recently fired Nike kit designer’ shares unseen white & green LFC concept

Twitter user @NikeKitLeaks (AKA ‘Recently Fired Nike Kit Designer‘) claims to have been working for the manufacturer until recently, and is now seeking revenge on their former employer by leaking kit designs.

The account shared a white and green Liverpool shirt with an unusual crest, similar to what New Balance had in store for us, and claims it’s unlikely to be used but the official third kit will have the same colour scheme.

Like with anything on the Internet, everything shared by the @NikeKitLeaks should be taken with a heap of salt. A quick reverse image search of the shirt pulls up no other results, so at the very least it appears this is original content.

Take a look at the image below: