Liverpool are ‘ready’ to sign Timo Werner, but €60million release clause is a stumbling block

Liverpool are reportedly ‘ready’ to sign RB Leipzig and top transfer target Timo Werner, but there are still arguments over the German’s €60million release clause.

That’s according to the Kevin Palmer of the Sunday World who also claims departures of Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri should free up some funds this summer.

The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the finances of many clubs around the world, not even Liverpool are impervious, but it’s believed some big transfers can still happen.

Werner is on fire in the Bundesliga this season, he’s bagged 24 goals and totted up seven assists in 27 games, but it’s not clear where the German would fit into Liverpool’s starting XI.

Bobby Firmino occupies the role he’d be expecting to play in, but there has been suggestions the Brazilian could play in an even deeper role to make room for the Leipzig star.

Honestly, news on Werner is becoming monotonous – it seems there are “new” reports by outlets every day, but they all seem to be saying the same thing.

Whichever way the cookie crumbles, the striker is quite clearly our top target for this summer and hopefully Jurgen Klopp will get his man. Only time will tell.