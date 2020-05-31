Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster sends powerful message after George Floyd’s death

Young Liverpool star Rhian Brewster, currently on loan at Championship side Swansea City, has issued an important message, following the death of George Floyd in America.

The death of Mr Floyd, an unarmed black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis, has resulted in outcries for much-needed reform over how police and other authorities treat people of ethnic minorities.

Brewster took to Twitter to call for a level playing field in the ongoing fight against racism – a subject the starlet unfortunately knows all to well about and has spoken on before.

⁣This is way deeper than just pointing out who’s staying quiet and who’s speaking up. Unfortunately for us black/brown people etc, this is a real life & everyday occurrence in so many different ways. For years & generations we’ve been screaming out for change and to be heard 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Lo3pvJlTQJ — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) May 31, 2020

This goes beyond just #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd, we need justice for us as Human beings. We don’t want special privilege. A level playing field is all we have been crying for, forever. Hear us. #BlackLivesMatter 3/3 — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) May 31, 2020

Sadly, the 20-year-old is no stranger to discrimination. UEFA launched an investigation in 2017 after Brewster said he had been racially abused by Leonid Mironov in a Youth League match, but it was ruled there was insufficient evidence to take further action.

It’s disgusting that racism still rears its ugly head nowadays, but incidents like this are far from isolated. Earlier this season, Romelu Lukaku was the victim of abuse during a Serie A fixture between Cagliari and Inter.

Young Brewster stood up for the Belgian by labelling the incident as ’embarrassing’ and willing the former Manchester United striker by saying ‘we’ll win the fight one day’ in a post on social media.