Liverpool to lift Premier League title at Anfield following Government decision – report

Liverpool have been given hope that they may yet lift the Premier League title at Anfield, following a decision made by the UK Government.

Earlier this week it was reported that police identified three of our fixtures ‘requiring neutral venues‘ when the season resumes, due to concerns fans would gather.

Football writer Ian Herbert told his Twitter followers the Reds’ trip to the Etihad, our game against Newcastle and the Merseyside Derby had been earmarked.

But that may not important as the Daily Mail report the Government will leave the decision of whether to host games at certain stadiums up to local authorities.

And the idea that Merseyside Police will decide the City of Liverpool’s population can’t be trusted to stay away from the Goodison Park seems highly unlikely.

If true, and all goes off without, the Reds’ game against Crystal Palace – where it seems most likely we’ll confirm the title’s capture – will probably be played at Anfield.

Alternatively, it’s thought Liverpool could request usage of the London’s Wembley Stadium if playing in the club’s home city is deemed unsafe.