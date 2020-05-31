Liverpool to turn to Barcelona star if Timo Werner deal collapses – report

Liverpool are reportedly ready to turn their attention to Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele, if a deal to sign Timo Werner cannot be agreed.

This rumour comes from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo who claim Jurgen Klopp has kept an eye on the young Frenchman since his Borussia Dortmund days.

And it’s this point they use to argue against the fact Dembele, predominantly a winger, and Werner, usually a No.9, occupy different roles on the pitch.

Somewhat related to this, the Catalans have dropped their asking price for Dembele to £53million, according to MARCA, around the same figure Werner would cost.

His talent is obvious, but the Frenchman hasn’t been the Neymar replacement Barca were obviously looking for, and now they’re seemingly ready to cut their losses and move on.

With Sadio Mane and Divock Origi going nowhere, it does beg the question though of why Liverpool would be willing to shell out over £50miillion on a player we don’t need.

Considering Takumi Minamino has not long joined the club as well, it seems almost an impossibility for the Reds to be considering splashing so much on a player who plays in a position in which we aren’t lacking bodies.

Whether Klopp has liked him for years or not, Dembele simply isn’t a suitable alternative for Werner.