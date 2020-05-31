Real Madrid arranged for Sergio Ramos to meet Harvey Elliott, but the teenager declined

In an effort to tempt Harvey Elliott to join them last summer, Real Madrid offered the youngster a chance to meet club captain Sergio Ramos.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, the teenager rejected the opportunity because of what the Spaniard did to Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah in Kiev.

The Egyptian was taken off early in the 2018 Champions League Final, after Ramos seemingly wrapped himself around Salah’s arm as the pair fell to the ground.

Real Madrid would go on to win the game with relative ease, and Elliott – a lifelong Liverpool fan – wasn’t willing to forget what happened that night.

As we know, the winger signed for the Reds last summer – but he had also garnered interest from Ligue 1 giants PSG, according to the Telegraph.

Opinion

This is hilarious, take a look at it from a literal sense for a moment: a 16-year-old playing for Fulham declined to meet Real Madrid captain and World Cup winner Sergio Ramos.

Considering Elliott is a lifelong Liverpool fan, it becomes quite easy to understand why he wasn’t keen on meeting the Spaniard. The fact he already had an offer on the table from the Reds will have also played a big part, of course.