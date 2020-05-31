(Video) Disgraceful Dorset beach-goers show why authorities shouldn’t prejudice football fans

Earlier this week, it was reported authorities had identified six Premier League fixtures which supposedly need to be held at neutral venues due to fears fans may gather outside home stadiums, potentially spreading COVID-19.

All six games involved only the Northern English clubs in the division, including Liverpool, Everton, Manchester United, Manchester City, Sheffield United and Newcastle United.

Over the weekend, however, thousands of people on the South English coast decided to visit a popular seaside destination.

This should tell authorities that they’re wrong for thinking problems will be worse just because it involves football fans, or people from the North.

The pandemic isn’t over and we still need to be careful, but treat everyone the same way.

Have a watch of the video below (via BBC Radio Solent):