(Video) Henderson slams volley into top-right corner in Liverpool training

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has found his shooting boots at Melwood!
A video has surfaced online of the midfielder slamming a volley into the top-right corner, leaving Caoimhín Kelleher absolutely helpless in goal.
Henderson is not known for his goal-scoring capabilities, but he has scored a few pearlers in his time, and this effort in training is an example of just how sweet of a strike the skipper can hit.
Imagine if he repeats this effort to bag the match-winning goal which confirms the Premier League title… 🤤
Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):
Hendo has his shooting boots on 🎯 pic.twitter.com/gwA3Q6rtAF
— Watch LFC at 🏠 (@Watch_LFC) May 30, 2020
