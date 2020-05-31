(Video) Henderson slams volley into top-right corner in Liverpool training

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has found his shooting boots at Melwood!

A video has surfaced online of the midfielder slamming a volley into the top-right corner, leaving Caoimhín Kelleher absolutely helpless in goal.

Henderson is not known for his goal-scoring capabilities, but he has scored a few pearlers in his time, and this effort in training is an example of just how sweet of a strike the skipper can hit.

Imagine if he repeats this effort to bag the match-winning goal which confirms the Premier League title… 🤤

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):