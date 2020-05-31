(Video) Liverpool target Marcus Thuram bags cool brace as Gladbach register Bundesliga win

Reported Liverpool target Marcus Thuram a habit of finding the back of the net, and he’s added another two to his growing tally this weekend.

The young Frenchman bagged his brace against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, with a couple of cool finishes, to make it 14 for the season.

Thuram has been linked with a move to Liverpool by Express.de – and Jurgen Klopp will certainly be happy with what he’s seen, if the report is to be believed.

Take a look at his two latest goals below (via BT Sport):

Plea and Thuram are quite a combo up top! 💥 Gladbach slice open Union Berlin to double their advantage near the break… A great cross, a great team move! pic.twitter.com/hH9BN8QSmG — 🇩🇪Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 31, 2020