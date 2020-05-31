(Video) Recalling when Liverpool destroyed Real Madrid 5-0 on aggregate in Champions League blockbuster

During the 2008/09 season, Liverpool went on a rampage in the knockout rounds of the Champions League by destroying Real Madrid 5-0 on aggregate.

Yossi Benayoun gave the Reds a 1-0 victory at the Bernabeu, before a 4-0 humbling for the Spaniards at Anfield. Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, Xabi Alonso and Andrea Dossena were on target under the floodlights on Merseyside.

The 2008/09 squad was more than good enough to win some major pieces of silverware, but it wasn’t to be.

Liverpool and Real Madrid’s bitter rivals, Manchester United and Barcelona, made it to the Champions League final that year, with the Catalans taking the biggest prize in football home.

Watch the highlights from both legs as we destroyed Real Madrid (via Canal+):