(Video) Salah, Mane & Minamino show off sharp-shooting as group training returns to Melwood

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino were among several Liverpool stars showing off some impressive sharp-shooting skills at Melwood this weekend.

The trio also trained with Divock Origi, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at times, giving all four goalkeepers – Alisson, Adrian, Andy Lonergan and Caoimhín Kelleher – a tough time.

The lads looked sharp and will be raring to go, ready for the resumption of the Premier League in three weeks. We can’t wait!

Have a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 2:40: