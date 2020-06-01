‘Build him a statue…’ Reds love what Harvey Elliott said about Sergio Ramos

There’s a great long read in the Athletic today about Harvey Elliott, Liverpool’s prodigally talented teenager.

The 17-year-old arrived at Anfield last summer, but various huge clubs around Europe were already vying for his signature – including Real Madrid…

Elliott even went over to Spain in order to check out the facilities and in an attempt to persuade him to sign, Real Madrid offered the playmaker a chance to meet Sergio Ramos.

‘No, it’s ok thanks… I don’t like him after what he did to Mo Salah,’ came the reply, according to James Pearce.

The comments have got huge traction on Twitter, with Liverpool fans lapping them up and rivals claiming it never happened.

Below, we’ve included a large portion of the replies from Reds.

We think Elliott is an exceptional player and someone we have enormously high hopes for in the future. Hopefully he’ll get a few opportunities to show what he can do after football returns in a few weeks, providing the title is wrapped up nice and early.

Ramos made our club stronger and more together and determined than anyone could imagine, liverpool are back — jimKop (@JWLFC7) May 31, 2020

Build him a statue already. Legend! — Rob tha Don (@Do_Robbinson) May 31, 2020

Classy reply. Nice one Harvey👍 — Back To Reality (@Murphy4Mike) May 31, 2020

Top knot, top lad — supa (@jiggafras) May 31, 2020

Harvey Elliot the legend already. Future certified pic.twitter.com/4qAGQcZ5v4 — iamthetalkertive (@thetalkertive) May 31, 2020

Great read once again. You’ve certainly attracted some bitter bites too 😉 — chrisewjones (@chrisewjones) May 31, 2020

What a good kid — pylovestoeat (@pylovestoeat) May 31, 2020