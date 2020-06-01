(Image) Liverpool FC ‘take a knee’ in powerful #BlackLivesMatter protest

A number of Liverpool players shared this picture today on social media, which shows the squad at Anfield – taking a knee in order to protest systemic racism in America and the rest of the world.

In the USA there are currently riots nationwide in protest to racism and police brutality following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer, and as a global presence, Liverpool have rightly decided to make its voice heard with this powerful image.

Gini Wijnaldum’s tweet is shared in our article, which includes the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag.

We’re proud the club is joining in with this stand and fully support the message.