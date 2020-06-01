Ronaldo rates Mo Salah above CR7 and just behind Lionel Messi

Brazilian legend Ronaldo thinks Lionel Messi is the best player on the planet, but that the man who shares his name, Cristiano, isn’t a close second anymore.

Instead, Ronaldo has put Liverpool’s Mo Salah, Eden Hazard, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the bracket behind Messi.

 “Messi, of course, he is number one, he is a talent that means it will take 20 or 30 years to see something similar,” he told Goal.

“I also like Salah, Hazard, Neymar, I love watching him play, of course Mbappe.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved monumental greatness during his career and is still a force to be reckoned with at Juventus.

In fact, aged 35, what he’s still producing is incredible – but it is probably right for him not to currently be considered one of the world’s very best – as he’s evolved into a poacher of sorts rather than an all-round attacking flyer.

In 2019, Messi won the Ballon d’Or and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk was in second. The Dutchman is easily the planet’s best defender and is one of a number of Reds who are unrivalled in their respective positions.

Alisson is the best goalkeeper, Trent Alexander-Arnold the best right-back and there are arguments for the likes of Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Sadio Mane, too.

