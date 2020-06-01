Trent makes prediction for Liverpool’s return and Everton game

Trent Alexander-Arnold has told fans that the Reds will be raring to go when we return to action in a few weeks’ time.

The Premier League is returning on June 17 and Liverpool’s first match will be a few days later on the weekend starting June 20.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will face Everton, although we’re not sure if the match will be played at a neutral ground or at Goodison due to a decision still to be made about if it’s safe to have big games at home stadiums – which baffles us in all honesty.

Trent has assured us though that the side will be sharp and predicts we’ll hit our stride and start to win immediately.

“We’ve got massive games ahead of us but we need to stay focused on ourselves,” he said, reported in the Echo.

“Obviously circumstances won’t be the same as how we left them and the conditions won’t be but it is what it is – it’s football – and we need to try our best to adapt to that and I’m sure when the time comes to play matches again we’ll be ready for that and as sharp as ever.

“Hopefully we’ll get straight back into winning ways, push on and see what we can do for the rest of the season.”

As we all know, the Reds only need six more points to confirm the Premier League title, although we can achieve it in less should City slip up at any time.

It will be our first league title in 30 years – meaning Jurgen Klopp will have secured the Champions League, Club World Cup and PL in just over 12 months…