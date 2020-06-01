(Video) Hendo brilliantly explains why he did the ‘Shuffle’ before collecting Champions League trophy

It’s one year ago to the day that Liverpool lifted the Champions League trophy – after a 2-0 victory over Spurs in Madrid.

Since then, Liverpool have won the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and will add the Premier League to Jurgen Klopp’s growing collection once football resumes in this country.

And Jordan Henderson’s iconic trophy lift has been used every time and is now synonymous with our success over the past 12 months.

In a video on LFCTV today, Hendo has explained why he did the shuffle and how it then stuck!

We just can’t wait it to see it in a few weeks’ time…