(Video) Robertson smiles when hearing what Mourinho said about him…

Andy Robertson was clearly delighted when discussing Jose Mourinho’s infamous comments on him when the Portuguese was in charge of Manchester United.

Mourinho claimed Robbo’s incredible work-rate and the number of sprints he does per-match was symbolic of his enthusiasm and effort for the cause – unlike his United players at the time!

During an interview with Sky, Robertson couldn’t help but smile when hearing the quotes back – stating that puts in that much effort simply because he ‘loves playing football’.

And the game will be back on June 17, with Liverpool set to take on Everton a few days afterwards.

You can be certain Robbo will start at left-back and give it his maximum yet again.