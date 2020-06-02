(Images) Sadio Mane rounds Adrian and scores in 11v11 training clash, before wheeling off in celebration

There was a training game at Anfield yesterday, that has excited us so much, we’re almost reporting on it like the Reds are back in the Premier League!

A mixed team in red beat a mixed team in the away kit, thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Naby Keita – and the LFCTV photographers caught Mane’s goal perfectly…

It seems the Senegalese danced through Adrian’s outstretched leg and tapped into an empty net – wheeling away in celebration in the process.

We wonder if Roberto Firmino, on his team, copied the celebration?!

Liverpool will be back in action in under three weeks’ time – and as fans – we simply can not wait to see them back in action.

Two more wins will confirm our first Premier League title in 30 years.