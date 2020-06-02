(Images) Sadio Mane rounds Adrian and scores in 11v11 training clash, before wheeling off in celebration

There was a training game at Anfield yesterday, that has excited us so much, we’re almost reporting on it like the Reds are back in the Premier League!
A mixed team in red beat a mixed team in the away kit, thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Naby Keita – and the LFCTV photographers caught Mane’s goal perfectly…
It seems the Senegalese danced through Adrian’s outstretched leg and tapped into an empty net – wheeling away in celebration in the process.
We wonder if Roberto Firmino, on his team, copied the celebration?!
Liverpool will be back in action in under three weeks’ time – and as fans – we simply can not wait to see them back in action.
Two more wins will confirm our first Premier League title in 30 years.
Sadio Mane rounding Adrian and celebrating in the 11v11 yesterday! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/edIj9cSZi5
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 2, 2020
COMMENTS