Klopp doesn’t care if LFC have to win title at neutral ground: ‘I’ll play wherever you want – if it’s on Mars’

Jurgen Klopp would naturally prefer Liverpool were allowed to play our home games at Anfield when football returns, rather than at a neutral ground – but will not complain either way – given how desperately he simply wants his side to get back on the field…

This is a sensible answer from Liverpool’s manager, as always, who was talking to Kelly Cats on BBC Radio 5 Live.

For us though, there is no sense in moving the Reds elsewhere if other sides are allowed to stay at their own stadiums.

If Liverpool fans are told to avoid Anfield, they should be trusted to obey the instructions.

It’s not like football fans have been the people disobeying lockdown protocol during these three months when there hasn’t been any football, has it?