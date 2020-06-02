Klopp promises Liverpool fans a massive parade if we win the title

Jurgen Klopp has assured Liverpool fans that when it is safe to do so, whenever that will be, there will be a parade to celebrate the expected title win.

Of course, it’s not done yet, but with the Reds holding a 25 point lead going into the Premier League’s return on June 17, it would take something simply unprecedented for Klopp’s side to be caught…

Klopp has missed football enormously and says that there’ll be an internal celebration when the title is confirmed, followed by a public one when the pandemic is over.

“You celebrate always, wherever it is, you celebrate the Champions League first in Madrid in a hotel, a lot of people around and you don’t have time for your family. If you want, you can find issues with the situation,” ​Klopp told BBC Sport.

“If we will be champions, then whichever celebration is possible we will do as a team internally and with all our supporters in the moment when it is allowed to do so again.

“I can promise if it happens, there will be a parade as well. Whenever? Who cares? We only need one day when everybody will come and then we will do that.”