Klopp sends warning to Premier League rivals about his team upon football’s return…

Jurgen Klopp has promised the rest of the Premier League that his Liverpool side will not ease up – even if we win the title quickly upon the competition’s return.

The Reds only need six points to confirm the title, and there has been some suggestions that Klopp will rotate the XI heavily afterwards and deploy some youngsters – but he has refuted this idea in a stern warning to the rest of the top flight.

“It’s nice to think about it but we are not champions yet and we know that,” Klopp told the BBC. “We know we’re close but close is not there. There are 27 points left for us and we will try everything to take them all.

“We don’t want to stop winning after two games …

“When we start, we will have had four weeks – three weeks of contact training together – and that should be enough, it has to be enough. You never know after a summer break how you will be when the season starts again and it is a little bit similar to this time.

“From the first match, we all play for absolutely everything.”

Klopp will have a fully rested and fully fit squad to choose from, bar perhaps Xherdan Shaqiri who is still not training with the rest of the squad after multiple injury issues this term.

For Klopp’s Reds, it’s Everton first up and then Manchester City – two incredibly interesting games that would both be lovely opportunities for us to clinch the title.

But to be honest, we don’t really care where it happens, just so long as it does. Despite Klopp’s comments, we still think we’ll get to see a bit of Takumi Minamino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott – although likely off the bench when games are already won!