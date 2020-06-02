LeBron James supports LFC’s show of support for #BlackLivesMatter

Yesterday, Liverpool players decided to take a knee in the centre-circle at Anfield in order to show support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement in America.

It was led by Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum and naturally, gained huge traction and support online.

The world’s greatest basketball player LeBron James, who also has a small stake in Liverpool, showed his support for the video on Twitter – including a #YNWA hashtag.

It wasn’t long ago that Liverpool got it completely wrong in a racism storm following an incident between Luis Suarez and Patrice Evra – and we’re delighted the current crop have strongly put themselves on the right side of history.