Naby Keita & Sadio Mane score in 2-0 win for Liverpool v Liverpool

Liverpool trained at Anfield yesterday and enjoyed an 11v11 game under the sun of our home stadium.

According to Dave Maddock, these were the mixed sides – with the home team winning 2-0 – thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Sadio Mane!

Interesting XIs from first #LFC 'training game' at Anfield, Gini sat out, Shaq not there home: Alisson; Hoever, Matip, VVD, Robbo; Jones, Hendo, Keita; Elliott, Firmino, Mane away: Adrian; Trent, Lovren, Gomez, Larouci; Ox, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Minamino, Origi Thoughts⬇️ — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) June 1, 2020

You can check out a wonderful gallery from the game via the official website, which shows how fiercely contested the shorter friendly clearly was!

It really does feel like football is close to returning now – which of course – it is.

The date for the Premier League’s return is June 17, with Liverpool set to play our first game v Everton either on June 20 or June 21.

Right now, the squad is basically fully fit, bar Xherdan Shaqiri, who still is training on his own – and Adam Lallana – who is equally not 100%.

Still, the likes of Alisson and Keita will be ready to go, which they were not before the lockdown began.