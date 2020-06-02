Naby Keita & Sadio Mane score in 2-0 win for Liverpool v Liverpool

Posted by
Naby Keita & Sadio Mane score in 2-0 win for Liverpool v Liverpool

Liverpool trained at Anfield yesterday and enjoyed an 11v11 game under the sun of our home stadium.

According to Dave Maddock, these were the mixed sides – with the home team winning 2-0 – thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Sadio Mane!

You can check out a wonderful gallery from the game via the official website, which shows how fiercely contested the shorter friendly clearly was!

It really does feel like football is close to returning now – which of course – it is.

The date for the Premier League’s return is June 17, with Liverpool set to play our first game v Everton either on June 20 or June 21.

Right now, the squad is basically fully fit, bar Xherdan Shaqiri, who still is training on his own – and Adam Lallana – who is equally not 100%.

Still, the likes of Alisson and Keita will be ready to go, which they were not before the lockdown began.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top