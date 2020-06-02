(Video) Mane scores after beautifully deft Firmino through-ball in Liverpool v Liverpool clash

Sadio Mane’s goal in the training match has been shared by Reddit – but you can see full highlights of the clash via LFCTV GO, by signing up here.

Mane’s ‘Reds’ beat the ‘Away’ side 2-0, with the no.10 opening the scoring following a beautifully deft through-ball from Roberto Firmino.

Bobby had earlier missed an absolute sitter, like he has on many occasions at Anfield this term, but made up with this delicious pass for Mane!

We obviously can’t tell too much from the videos, but the players looks surprisingly sharp – which has made us even more giddy about the Premier League’s return midJune.

Remember, two more wins and Liverpool are champions!