(Video) Timo Werner mimicked Salah’s iconic goal v Manchester United for Rb Leipzig last night

Rb Leipzig beat Cologne 4-2 last night, with a brilliant goal from Timo Werner the icing on the cake.

Former LFC keeper Péter Gulácsi caught the ball from a freekick and then delivered an almighty first-time kick straight into the path of Werner, who found himself through on goal.

Werner took a few touches and slotted home brilliantly, in scenes that were very reminiscent of Mo Salah’s famous goal v Manchester United before the lockdown.

In the final minutes of that clash, Alisson got the ball in his hands and pumped it long to Mo, who quickly sprinted towards the Kop end and finished past David de Gea.

Below, you can check out Werner’s goal from the Rb Leipzig highlights – and then Salah’s beautiful strike from a few months back…

Werner wants a move to Anfield so much, he’s literally recreating our goals!

Timo Werner hit his 25th Bundesliga goal of the season as RB Leipzig won a cracking contest in Cologne 🔥 Some quality goals from both sides last night! pic.twitter.com/9MQ5UynnZm — Football on BT Sport 🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) June 2, 2020