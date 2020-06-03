Abramovich has eyes on scuppering Liverpool’s delicate transfer plans

Chelsea might trigger Timo Werner’s £53m release-clause before it expires on June 15, according to the Telegraph.

They claim that despite the German wanting to move to Liverpool as his first-choice, Roman Abramovich is happy to take advantage of FSG’s delaying tactics and will simply pay the required fee to secure him right away…

Liverpool are happy to let the release-clause expire, as next summer, it drops to £36m – but Jurgen Klopp would surely be understandably gutted if his priority target moved to London instead.

For us, we know Klopp has spoken at length to Werner and that the 24-year-old sees Anfield as ideal for his personal development.

The issue is whether he is willing to wait another year at Rb Leipzig or if he’s keen on departing now and will accept a Chelsea switch ahead of a potential Liverpool one further down the line…

We think the forward is exceptional and will benefit us massively, given the ages of our forward line and the fact there may be an AFCON in January next year.

But let’s see if the club agrees…