‘Absolutely class in everything he does…’ Robbo’s wonderful explanation on why Van Dijk is planet’s best

Andy Robertson has waxed lyrical about his friend and team-mate Virgil van Dijk – explaining in fantastic terms about why the Dutchman is currently unrivalled in terms of central defenders worldwide.

Van Dijk is our left-sided centre-back, so plays closest to the marauding Scot and Robertson is often the player VVD passes to with zipped, quick balls to the flanks.

“Virg is the best defender in the world, and I love him being on the left-hand side with me,” Robertson told Sky Sports. “We have a good partnership on and off the pitch, and we help each other out. On the pitch especially.

“The big guy is absolutely class in everything he does. He just carries himself so well on and off the pitch, and is somebody who a lot of people look up to, and I’m one of them. He’s a fantastic leader, a fantastic guy. I love playing with him, having him in the back line, and since he signed, he’s brought us forward.

“I loved him at Celtic as well, and I was delighted when we signed him, and it showed that the money spent was worth it.”

While van Dijk is the best central defender in the world, we’d suggest Robbo is probably the best left-back in the business as well – although Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies seems to be giving him a run for his money with his exceptional Bundesliga form right now.

Alongside van Dijk, we have Joe Gomez, who is just 23-years-old and has the potential to become even better than he already is – some compliment considering he’s already England’s best centre-back.

And at right-back, no player in the world can do what Trent Alexander-Arnold does from this position – effectively contributing as a playmaker.

And behind that back-four, it’s Alisson! What an iconic defensive line…