Coutinho’s agent drops very unsubtle hint at his aims for Phil’s future…

Coutinho seems pretty desperate for a return to England, if quotes by his agent Kia Joorabchian are to be interpreted the way we see them…

The Brazilian is currently back in training with Bayern Munich following an injury, but the Germans are not going to buy him permanently from Barcelona – who are surely looking to offload before the start of 2020/21 season.

Joorabchian says the Premier League is ‘definitely’ an option for the playmaker, but there’s only a handful of clubs who would be surely be deemed appropriate.

“We’re still waiting until the season finishes before we start talking about anything in terms of transfers,” he told Talksport, cited in the Guardian.

“I’ve always said he loves to play in the Premier League. He enjoyed his time very much and if the opportunity arises to come back to the Premier League, whether it be this year or in the future, he’s definitely looking at that.”

Liverpool are not going back in for our former no.10, we can confirm, while we’re not sure Manchester City need him either. That leaves the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs and maybe even Manchester United – with Newcastle a possibility if their Saudi takeover goes through and they become a real player in the transfer market…

It’ll be strange seeing Coutinho compete for a rival, but he made the decision to burn bridges in 2018 and that’s his prerogative.