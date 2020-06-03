Ex-BVB star explains football reasons Jurgen Klopp likes Brazilians

Former Borussia Dortmund left-back Dede, who worked with Jurgen Klopp during the German’s stint in charge, has explained the stylistic reasons Liverpool’s manager has a fondness for Brazilians.

According to Dede, who is a cult-hero at Dortmund having played there between 1998 and 2011, Klopp respects the technical skills of Brazilians and the manner in which they can control possession in seemingly difficult circumstances.

“He likes Brazilians a lot. Some get along, others don’t, which is normal. But he really likes our football, which has a creative way of improvising in a small space,” he told ESPN Brasil.

“He is a happy guy and on a daily basis there’s friendship. He demands from anyone he has to and says what he needs to say.

“That I think is very cool for him. Klopp knows how to take everything the player has and even what the guy thinks he doesn’t have.”

Right now at Liverpool, Klopp manages Roberto Firmino (maybe his favourite player), Fabinho and Alisson – and previously got the very best out of Coutinho before the playmaker moved to Barcelona.

There is a myth about Klopp’s football that it is unstructured and about physicality and manic-pressing – but it’s extremely thought-out and requires players who have outstanding ability both on and off the ball to make it work.

This season in the Premier League has perhaps been the best example of Klopp’s football at its most effective. Liverpool control the ball, but also have the capability of playing in bursts and rushing an opponent in a 15 period of intensity that gets the game one, before we can then take our foot off the gas.