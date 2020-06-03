FIFA celebrate Liverpool on Twitter

FIFA’s official Twitter account has celebrated the birthday of football’s world champions, Liverpool!

It seems a very long time ago now, but under six months ago, the Reds travelled to Qatar and downed Moterrey in the semi-finals before beating Flamengo after Extra Time.

It was a frenetic occasion in which Roberto Firmino clinched our victory when at times, we under under the cosh.

On this day in 1892, the club was formed – and in that time we’ve secured 18 league titles, six European Cups and a host of other silverware.

Under the reign of Jurgen Klopp, we hope to keen adding to that collection – with the German contracted to us until 2024.

When football gets back underway, Liverpool are two wins from our 19th league title – and despite the circumstances of us winning it behind closed doors are going to be somewhat strange – it’ll be exactly what one of the best club sides we’ve ever seen deserves.