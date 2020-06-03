LFC make ambitious loan move for £100m+ star but are rebuffed, says Sky Sports journalist

There’s an interesting report from Gianluca di Marzio, Sky Sports Italia reporter, today – which claims Liverpool have made an offer to Barcelona to take Ousmane Dembele on loan next season – with an option to buy if all goes well.

Jurgen Klopp is a known admirer of the Frenchman, who cost Barca way over £100m (a fee around £135m, according to BBC Sport) back in 2017, but di Marzio says the player is not interested and wants to stay at Camp Nou…

If the reports are true, and Dembele wants to stay at a club where he has badly struggled and is in the fans’ bad books, over finding his true potential with Klopp, then there is no helping him…

Dembele’s ability is otherworldly, but his attitude has been consistently called into question throughout his three years at Barcelona, where he’s barely played this season due to injury.

He’s the kind of player we’d be delighted to have on loan, as it’s basically a free hit – it either works and we buy him permanently or it doesn’t and we do not… And in the current transfer market, we actually believe it’s the kind of smart deal Liverpool might have considered. But if the player isn’t keen, we move on – and perhaps put our eggs in the basket of someone who definitely is: Timo Werner.