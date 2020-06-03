Liverpool’s plans for Rhian Brewster’s future emerge – BBC Sport

Liverpool will allow Rhian Brewster to extend his loan spell at Swansea City in their chase to finish in a Play-Off position when the Championship resumes, reports BBC Sport.

His temporary deal is now technically over, but with football suspended due to the coronavirus, there are still nine games left for Liverpool in the top flight and nine for Swansea in the league below – starting June 20.

Brewster was doing well with the Welsh club following his Anfield exit in January, and the club clearly feels an extended period with the side for whom he’s already scored four times will benefit him long-term.

Recently, Brewster spoke brilliantly on Twitter about the current #BlackLivesMatter campaign which has swept America and subsequently the world following the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd, by police officers.

It’s this kind of stuff that shows us what a mature head Brewster has on his shoulders and we admire his courage to speak up and be heard.

We’ve all been shown films like Roots, we’ve all seen films like Boyz in the hood where this reality is covered and showcased. Yet we are still living these movies in real life. In 2020, today. 2/3 — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) May 31, 2020