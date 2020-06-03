‘Mbappe could become a King with Klopp at Liverpool,’ admits Bayern Munich legend

Liverpool are in a good position to eventually secure Kylian Mbappe in the future due to the presence of Jurgen Klopp at the helm, reckons Willy Sagnol.

The Bayern Munich legend, who won the Bundesliga five times and the Champions League once, reckons the Reds have an advantage over every club on the planet simply as a result of Klopp being in charge.

“This club has a big advantage: With Klopp you have a coach with whom every player in the world would like to work,” he told German outlet Sport Bild, translated by Sports Witness.

“Mbappe would have to adjust under him: he demands a lot of defensive work from his strikers, which Mbappe is not yet good at.

“But he can learn that, especially from a guy like Klopp.

“No question: Mbappe could become a king with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.”

The issue of course is that Mbappe is already one of the best players in the game and because of his age, he’s undeniably the most valuable.

When you combine that with his astronomical wages, PSG’s billions and the game’s current financial climate, acquiring him seems pretty much impossible – unless Mbappe runs down his contract.

But even then, Liverpool will have to battle every big side in Europe for his signature.

For the Reds, it’s much more about finding ‘the next Mbappe,’ and watching him become one of the best in the business under Klopp’s guidance – rather than spending money on the readymade thing.

The examples of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah can attest to that.