‘The Premier League ain’t ready…’ Reds go mad for Naby Keita after clips of him tearing up training emerge

We understand this is more a sign of how desperate Liverpool fans are to watch the team play football again, but it was still a real treat to see Naby Keita highlight some of his incredible skills in training yesterday.

Footage emerged from Monday’s Anfield session in which 11 Liverpool players took on 11 Liverpool players – probably the best game there currently is in the Premier League!

Keita ran the show, along with Sadio Mane, and Reds on Twitter were delighted with his obviously excellent contribution.

With Gini Wijnaldum sat in the stands and nursing a minor injury, Keita has a real opportunity of starting games when the PL returns in two weeks’ time.

Finally, he’s had a long rest and has had a chance to regain full fitness – let’s hope he’s one of our success stories post-lockdown.

The premier league really ain’t ready for prime Naby Keita — • (@Ifcmatt) June 2, 2020

Cannot wait to see the best out of a fully fit Naby Keita when the PL restarts. 🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/0OaN6NmnDT — Samue (@SamueILFC) June 1, 2020

Naby keita for the rest of the season after l pleaded with the gods 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LkrNFCHnu8 — Demi💞 (@heysantee_) June 1, 2020

Naby Keita in the Liverpool training match pic.twitter.com/TmdFooUNrf — Arifur® (@ArifurFC) June 2, 2020