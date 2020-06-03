(Video) Lovren sends angry message about people littering: ‘We need to wake up…’

This is one of Dejan Lovren’s social media posts over recent weeks we’ve actually got a lot of time for!

The Croat was out for a walk on his day off this week and decided to take a video after seeing tonnes of litter left by revellers enjoying the weather.

‘We need to wake up,’ he said – before declaring that everyone has a ‘responsibility’ to keep the area we share together nice and not simply expect someone else to deal with it.

He’s spot on, of course. It seems to be a big problem in this country that good weather brings people together with the attitude that the rubbish they collate is just part and parcel of having a good time. Just take it with you, says Lovren.