(Video) Naby Keita’s lovely goal after Sadio Mane feeds his partner in crime

There’s some brilliant clips you can watch from Liverpool’s training sessions via LFCTVGO, and we’d urge you to sign up and check them out!

On Monday, Liverpool played an inter-house friendly – with Sadio Mane and Naby Keita the stars of the show…

In the clip below, you’ll see our no.10 cutting in from the left and feeding our no.8, who finishes past Adrian with aplomb.

Mane is obviously a guaranteed starter upon the game’s return in two weeks, but Keita will be competing against the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gini Wijnaldum for a probable spot in midfield alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson…

They’re all capable options who offer Jurgen Klopp different things, so it’ll be mighty interesting to see who the manager trusts in the Merseyside Derby first up.