Chelsea agree monster agent payment to get Werner over the line

Not only are Chelsea trebling Timo Werner’s wages to £16m a year, but they’re also going to pay his agents £12m – and Rb Leipzig £49m – to seal the transfer.

This is according to the excellent Melissa Reddy this evening in the Independent, who has outlined the enormous finances involved in a transfer that simply ruled Liverpool out of the occasion.

Her report suggests that our priorities in the summer, once this season have finished, will be to extend the contracts of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson – two of our stars who have helped put us in the position we’re currently in – European champions and 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea made a massive financial loss last in their last annual accounts, despite not spending anything because of their transfer ban – so it appears following this latest news – that Roman Abramovich is playing fast and loose with Financial Fair Play regulations.

We think it’d be a travesty if FFP was relaxed after many clubs, including ourselves, have worked so hard to adhere to it.

Still, missing out on Werner is a slight blow, but will be completely forgotten once we lift the title in a few weeks’ time.