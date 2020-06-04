Confirmed: The dates/times of Liverpool’s first three games & when we can win the title

The first few Premier League fixtures Liverpool will have to play have been released upon football’s return.
The Independent claims the following three matches are set in stone, with the Merseyside Derby on a Saturday evening at 7pm:
Sunday June 21: Everton vs Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday June 24: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Thursday July 2: Man City vs Liverpool (8.15pm) Sky Sports
The rest of the fixture list will be unveiled in due course, but it’s important to note that the Everton clash will be free to air on Sky Sports – and we imagine the game Liverpool could secure the league would be – too.
If Arsenal beat Manchester City on June 17, Liverpool can win the title v Everton on June 21.
If City win all their games, we can win by collecting six points regardless – making it possible that we’ll secure the title at Anfield v Palace – providing the authorities allow us to play our home games at home and not at a neutral venue.
if we slip up in one of our first two games back, perhaps it’ll be at the Etihad, which in its own way, would be quite fitting.
